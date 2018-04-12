Two of the most iconic names in fashion are teaming together to create the capsule collection of your gothic dreams. Belgian fashion house A.F. Vandevorst will be collaborating with legendary stylist and fashion activist, Bea Åkerlund, to create a capsule collection of intensely graphic t-shirts that your inner anarchist will truly appreciate.

The collection will include 10 tees that are decked in signature Vandervorst imagery with a heavy gothic influence à la Åkerlund. The s-shirts are covered with visually captivating images, such as a vibrant red cross and an avant garde mummy in crimson belts. This bold collection is more than expected from Åkerlund, who has worked with the biggest stars of our generation to create striking fashion statements. The capsule goes beyond the basic graphic tee with its chaotic imagery that resembles a demented Banksy exhibition. It's loud, fierce, and exactly what we needed from this quintessential collab.

Everything will be sold exclusively at Opening Ceremony stores in Los Angeles and New York City starting April 19. To kick off the collaboration project, An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx will host a 20-year anniversary installation and t-shirt display in LA. They will also host a book signing in celebration of their newly released book, ENDENEU, which gives readers a glimpse into the lives of the Belgian fashion duo. An installation and t-shirt display will also be shown simultaneously at Opening Ceremony New York.

Photography: Ekaterina Belinskaya