Vampire Weekend has dropped a new video for their song "Harmony Hall," which they released in late January along with "2021" — their first new music since 2014's Modern Vampires Of The City.

Directed by frequent collaborator and stalwart alt-rock director Emmett Malloy, the "Harmony Hall" clip is as charming and joyous as the folksy, Grateful Dead-reminiscent song itself. Koenig cooks breakfast in a bathrobe, including some fancy floral pancakes. Snakes crawl medievally around fruit. The band jumps around in front of a fisheye lens and plays in a dark, gothic candle-lit room as fireworks blaze — shots that feel like tributes to '90s music video aesthetics.

The final scenes of the video watch like a buddy comedy morning-after scene: Ezra flipping pancakes for his gang of indie dudes, a crew that includes Dev Hynes and Jonah Hill, as well as the band and longtime producer Ariel Rechtshaid. At one point, Koenig tenderly feeds Hill a pancake. Hill has become a hipster bro hero following his GQ-man style revolution and slew of nostalgic projects, so this casting choice checks out.

The overall effect is a lot like Vampire Weekend's whole ethic as a band: extremely pleasant. I recommend watching it, and then getting lost in these Instagram pancake art videos.