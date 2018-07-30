For fashion's longstanding maisons, refreshing heritage design elements and working them into current collections is a tricky feat. Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Picolli skillfully applies a mix of archive motifs to bold, billowy silhouettes in the brand's pre-fall 2018 collection. Among the reissued vintage patterns is a white tiger print from Valentino's fall 1967-1968 haute couture collection. On this wide-leg, mint green lurex jumpsuit with batwing sleeves, the striking cat motif gives buoyant disco diva proportions a fierce spin.

Images Courtesy of Valentino