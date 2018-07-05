Valentino's fall haute couture collection with its sweeping capes and brightly colored gowns is pure extravagance — and the hair is no exception. The house's creative director Pierepaolo Picolli charged famed British hair stylist and global creative director of Redken Guido Palau with sculpting a luscious 1960s-inspired do to complement his billowy line up.
While the romantic ruffles and floral caps made for a striking sight, Kaia Gerber's delicate features topped with an impressive coif made the biggest impact. The 16-year-old sauntered down the runway in a white ostrich feather trimmed gown with the attitude of a modern day Raquel Welch. Ultimately her confidence begs the question: exactly how can the layperson extract the beauty secrets trapped in that divine mane for personal use?
Photo via Getty