Valentino's fall haute couture collection with its sweeping capes and brightly colored gowns is pure extravagance — and the hair is no exception. The house's creative director Pierepaolo Picolli charged famed British hair stylist and global creative director of Redken Guido Palau with sculpting a luscious 1960s-inspired do to complement his billowy line up.

