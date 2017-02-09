US Olympian, Ibtihaj Muhammad, was reportedly detained without explanation for two hours by US customs.

On Tuesday, the fencer -- who made history as the first female Muslim-American to medal for the US -- told PopSugar that she "can't tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I'm Muslim."

"I have an Arabic name. And even though I represent Team USA and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn't change how you look and how people perceive you," she said, though she was not sure whether Trump's Muslim ban had something to do it.

"My human response is to cry because I was so sad and upset and disheartened — and just disappointed," she said, continuing later by admitting "it was a really hard two hours."

"But at the same time, I made it home. I try to remember to be positive and to try to leave all these situations, even if they may be very difficult, with love." Muhammad said. "I think that we will come out on top as women, as people of color, as Muslims, as transgender people, as people who are part of the disabled community — I think that we'll come out on top."

[h/t PopSugar]

photo by Leandro Justen/BFA.com





