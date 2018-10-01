We dress up as monsters and idols for Halloween, AKA outfitting ourselves as our most terrifying nightmares and deepest desires.

So, considering our collective cultural horror around influencers — We hate them, we love them! They're the zeitgeist, but they're poisoning our culture! They're replacing art and fashion with #sponcon, but we also can't tear our eyes away from their perfect high-cut bikini-'d beach shots! — quite honestly Urban Outfitters' new "Influencer Halloween Costume Set" is a perfectly logical costume this Fall.

On the racks now for a hefty $59, the not-so-budget Kim K starter kit only gets you the "minimalist sporty-chic sports bra" and "leggings in muted tonal hues for a look that's so now."

The sunglasses, sneakers and wig are sold separately. Only the wig is actually filed under the site's "Fun + Games" section, while the $70 FILA white ugly-sneakers, $10 black canvas baseball cap and $14 "Gigi Slim" tiny sunglasses (clocking in at $150 for the full ensemble) recommended to complete the look are actually just everyday Urban Outfitters merchandise. The page also links to shoppers to nearly identical, non-costume sports bra and leggings.

So... the brand has essentially repackaged an outfit of its regular merchandise plus a wig as a costume, taking a profitable jab at the carbon-copy uniformity that defines influencer culture — not to mention their own inventory.

Hm! Do we think they see the irony and are perfectly willing to make a teasing self-call-out in order to make a few bucks? Or are they blissfully ignorant that the costume which will help you teases their own market and consumers?