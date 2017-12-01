If there was any doubt that wavy Persian-Parisian producer Uppermost, AKA Behdad Nejatbakhshe, is continuing the French trajectory of leading the electronic genre, this live production of "Step By Step" with Sôra should dispel all.

Bursting on the scene with a whole heap of critical praise in his corner, Uppermost has mustered impressive momentum in the French electro-dance scene and is poised to reach the heights of France's finest electro duo, Daft Punk. Tapping up-and-coming pop-meets-soul singer Sôra to provide the vocals, "Step By Step" is a mellow and undeniably catchy amalgam of all of that's good in the electronic and disco.

"'Making this live session felt like the best way for Sôra and me to share and relate what we experienced when creating the song, a deep blend of inspirations where every element finds its place gracefully," Uppermost told PAPER. "It's truly when the whole team gathered at the French Jafar Studios with Klem (bassist) and Hadrien (guitarist) members of my live band, that something unique happened. These are the experiences I value the most. For a few seconds, we lose ourselves in the flow of a common passion. It's like an invisible energy reaching each of us at the same time."

Watch the two make magic below.