Remember the SiliSponge? That cult beauty favorite hailed as the revolutionary applicator of your blending dreams? Well it's been sold out for a minute -- so obviously, the ever-resourceful Internet immediately came with a number of SiliSponge hacks.

And while Huda Kattan's bra insert was genius, we honestly think beauty vlogger Laila Tahri's condom cover takes the (better than sex) cake. Yep, you read that right. Tahri, who loved the original product's smoothing effect but wasn't a huge fan of the lack of flexibility or softness, decided to just cover her foundation with a make-up sponge covered with a condom (lube washed off, of course).

Fucking genius. Watch her tutorial below.