Ultra Music Festival, the annual outdoor electronic dance music festival held in Miami, Florida, isn't off to such a great start. On Friday night, attendees likened the event to the infamously catastrophic Fyre Festival because of transportation issues.

For whatever reason, the shuttle system was not working, and festivalgoers tweeted saying that they were trapped on the island. According to Twitter user @hooman_pudding, the staff were also ignoring questions. So instead of waiting on the shuttles that, according to Twitter user @djuarito, "didn't move," they decided to walk miles back to the mainland from Virginia Key.

@ultra just turned into fyre festival.



No way off this island and @ultra staff ignoring questions — idk anymore (@hooman_pooding) March 30, 2019

@ultra y’all are on some fucking fyre festival bullshit with this shuttle system. Basically trapping us in this fucking island and making us either walk or wait for shuttles that don’t move. #Ultra2019 pic.twitter.com/iLJKgF3R4i — djuarito_ (@djuarito) March 30, 2019

.@ultra 2019 or Fyre Fest 2.0?



Only one way off this island at 2am w/ zero transportation. 80k+ people stranded. #Ultra2019 pic.twitter.com/DY5q3ozZJj — Branden Williams (@BWilliams_38) March 30, 2019

Weary and frustrated, Ultra fans call for Lyfts and Ubers while sitting on the curb on Brickell Avenue. pic.twitter.com/q1tDnwYUBz — Joey Flechas (@joeflech) March 30, 2019

Update: we made it to CVS and so did everyone else apparently... pic.twitter.com/5lPvepPlCl — Duke (@DukeAmazin) March 30, 2019

The festival organizers have since issued an official statement, which states, "Last night, many of you experienced challenging transportation conditions leaving the festival. This is unacceptable and inconsistent with the high standards you have come to expect from us. For this, we are sorry."

Now the organizers are claiming that they "have already been working cooperatively with [their] city and county partners to promptly address and resolve these issues."

Last night, many of you experienced challenging transportation conditions leaving the festival. This is unacceptable and inconsistent with the high standards you have come to expect from us. For this, we are sorry.



As you might expect, we have already been working cooperatively with our city and county partners to promptly address and resolve these issues.



We look forward to offering you a significantly improved transportation experience today and throughout the weekend, and we appreciate the opportunity to earn back your confidence and trust.



But aside from the Fyre-esque logistical problems, an actual fire also broke out during the festival. According to EDM.com, attendees captured the footage of what looks to be trees burning "near the end of day one's festivities." And it looks like the flames, which were reportedly caused by fireworks, weren't too far from the main stage.

Thankfully, the fire didn't spread far. Still, all of this was enough to upset the audience, and spur widespread criticism.

Fire at @ultra from fireworks. No shuttles to head back home, very poorly organized event. Highly disappointed! #UMFfire #UMF2019 — ☆ C a r m s ☆ (@carms_perez) March 30, 2019

Dudeeeeeeeeeee a piece of firework fell onto a palm and started a fire!!! And theeennn they don’t have shuttles making us walk a long ass bridge lol wtf ultra 😂 #ultramusicfestival @ultra — DonutCare (@aciremabc) March 30, 2019

Here's to hoping day two turns out better.