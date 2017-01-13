U.S. Mint Introduces New Coin With A Black Lady Liberty
In a historic first, Lady Liberty will be black on a new $100 coin.
Unveiled yesterday to much fanfare, the commemorative, Justin Kunz-designed coin celebrates the U.S. Mint and Treasury's 225th anniversary and is the first in a new series of coins depicting Lady Liberty as women of color, with plans for Latina, indigenous and Asian-American depictions in the works. An effort "to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States," all we gotta say is it's about time.
[h/t NY Times]
