A very brave Tyler, the Creator took on a song with the same name as one of the most-streamed tracks of all time, and did a decent job of it. "See You Again," which features rising star Kali Uchis, was one of the highlights of the artist's 2017 album Flower Boy and one year on, Tyler has gifted us a visual.

Starring Uchis and Tyler's close friend/collaborator A$AP Rocky, the video adopts a military theme — seeing Tyler stepping on the heads of soldiers and dredging through time in the navy, wearing GOLF designs as well as his Converse collaboration. Related | Kali Uchis Is a Self-Made Pop Star

Tyler himself directed the video under his "Wolf Harley" moniker, and it's certainly one of his best. This is the latest in a series of releases from the artist, including his takes on Lil Baby's "Yes, Indeed" and Playboi Carti's "R.I.P." Check it out, below.

Photo via YouTube