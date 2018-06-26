In case you believed yourself to be Call Me By Your Name's number one stan, I'm sorry to disappoint you: there's one rapper who has you beat.

Tyler the Creator has long expressed his affinity for the 2017 film, rapping about Timothée Chalamet's skin to inviting the breakout actor to "come get at" him. Tyler, who openly discussed his sexuality on his most recent full-length release, Flower Boy, has referenced Call Me By Your Name again in a remix of Jacquees's recent track "No Validation," titling the track "GELATO" (possibly a reference to CMBYN's Italian setting?).

In his added verse, Tyler spits, "You got me on tippy toe/ So who's Oliver? Who Elio?" around 23 seconds into the track. "GELATO" is the latest in a string of singles from Tyler that have been dropping at random. "Crust in Their Eyes", "435" and "Rose Tinted Cheeks," have all arrived in quick succession of each other over the last several months.



Check out the track, below.

