Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Pride
Subscribe
Music

Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky Join Forces on 'Potato Salad'

In Paris. It's kinda major.

 Michael Love Michael
56m

Here's a slightly unlikely dynamic duo that, we must admit, we didn't see coming: Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky, who have performed together before. Though both rappers lean left-of-center in their musical inclinations, it's always fun to imagine them exchanging verses back and forth, and how well they complement each other: Tyler's frenetic flows paired with Rocky's cucumber-cool delivery.

Now, we don't have to dream. The two joined forces for a song called, literally, "Potato Salad," and it is a wildly creative track the finds the two playfully sparring in a freewheeling freestyle over the instrumental of "Knock Knock," an underrated 2003 deep cut from Monica's After the Storm album. That song was produced by Missy Elliott and Kanye West.

The video, which you can find below, shows the two rap stars galavanting in Paris, with a cameo by Jaden Smith. It is part of a 48-minute video on ASAP Rocky's creative agency website, AWGE. You can watch the full video here.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More