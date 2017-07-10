Just when you thought all the contenders were in for song of the summer, Ty Dolla $ign has slithered into the running or, more accurately, shut the whole game down with new song "Love U Better."

If you'd been missing a lil The-Dream and Wayne, the duo are also on the track — making for pure magic. This is the first single from Ty Dolla's highly anticipated sophomore album, Beach House 3. While we're yet to see a release date for Ty's sophomore project, this banger should be more than enough to tide you over.

Listen and love below.

Image via Getty

