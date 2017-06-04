Two brand Kanye West new tracks bubbled to the surface online today featuring star-studded turns from A$AP Rocky, Young Thug and Migos. Yeezy Be Praised.

First up, "Hold Tight" features Young Thug and Migos while Kanye provides the chorus. Music Mafia, who provides the leaks on YouTube, are the same people who hacked Drake's Twitter account on Friday.





Ye's track with A$AP, "Euro (Switch Hands)" is grittier. Listen to it below.





