Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement today, and no matter your opinion on the relevance of a monarchy in 2017, it's hard not to celebrate the fact that a woman of color (and a divorced Catholic!) is joining for the first time one of the oldest institutions of whiteness in the world's history.
Harry called out tabloids and publications last year for the racist and sexist undertones of their coverage of Markle in a statement that criticized, "The smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."
Royal weddings are always a spectacle, but the historic nature of this particular engagement had Black Twitter celebrating hard:
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Image via Getty