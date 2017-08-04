Caitlyn Jenner is a controversial representative of the transgender community, with many of its members saying she doesn't represent them at all. Declaring her support for then-presidential candidate Trump didn't help Jenner's case in this area; though some chocked it up to Jenner being a lifelong Republican who was simply sticking by her party, others questioned how a trans person could support a candidate with seemingly little to no regard for the LGBTQ population.
Jenner's devotion to her community was really tested when Trump tweeted last week that transgender people would no longer be welcome in the military. At first it seemed like Jenner was down for the cause, posting to Twitter, Instagram and her personal website that she did not support Trump's views or the ban:
So far, so good, right? Old habits die hard, though, and yesterday Jenner was spotted cruising around in her good ol' bright red 'Make America Great Again' hat.
This confusing move angered tons of people who took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Jenner:
Like donning an ugly red hat with a hateful slogan on the front, saying one thing and doing another is never a good look. Jenner's mentions haven't been pretty for awhile though, so whether it's bigoted trolls or people with actual grievances about her problematic politics coming for her in the comments, it's likely she just isn't listening anymore.
[h/t TMZ]
Image via Instagram