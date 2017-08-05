'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli is perhaps best known for unnecessarily raising prices 5,000 percent for a life-saving drug for HIV patients. He's also known for harassing female journalists, bragging about his business prowess, holding the Wu-Tang Clan's album hostage and his overall "evil" demeanor.
Following a trial in which over 250 potential jurors were dismissed for actively hating Shkreli, the "most hated man in America" was convicted by a federal jury on three accounts of securities fraud. He was acquitted of five criminal counts related to duping hedge fund investors and the drug company he founded. Currently free on $5 million bail, Shkreli faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, though he will surely receive far less. Shkreli managed to spin his conviction into something positive, saying outside of the courthouse, "I think we are delighted in many ways. This was a witch hunt of epic proportions and maybe they found one or two broomsticks but at the end of the day we've been acquitted of the most important charges in this case."
He also took to his new Twitter account to post a similar statement and started a YouTube livestream from his apartment.
The rest of Twitter, however, was mostly busy celebrating what US Attorney Bridget Rohde, whose office prosecuted Shkreli, called "justice served."
Even the court illustrator knew what was up:
Karma is a cold you-know-what.
Image via Getty