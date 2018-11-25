Twitter has proven that it can do the impossible. Within the span of five hours, the Internet helped user @briannacry find a long lost friend from a cruise 12 years ago.

The search began on Saturday, when @briannacry tweeted out a photo from a dinner cruise in Hawaii from 2006. She wrote, "We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited."

Thousands of retweets and likes later, user @heii_tree responded with a photo of her family having dinner on that same cruise, with the caption, "Heard you were looking for me~."

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

YALL I FOUND HER WTF!! TWITTER IS LITERALLY AMAZING — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018 And while we're all hoping for a happy reunion of the two BFFs, it seems that it may not be happening soon. User @heii_tree tweeted, "I'm going to community college on financial aid. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon."

To everyone who’s saying @briannacry and I should meet up: I’m going to community college on financial aid 😂😂😂 I’m not going anywhere anytime soon pic.twitter.com/PJaqZqHZvP — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018 But while a ton of people want to help the two see each other, beware of fake GoFundMe pages claiming to sponsor the two girls' reunion.

To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Please be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu pic.twitter.com/bRXItgPJDU — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018 And while the two won't be seeing each other face-to-face, it seems they'll be in touch through text. And that's good enough for now.