Twitter has proven that it can do the impossible. Within the span of five hours, the Internet helped user @briannacry find a long lost friend from a cruise 12 years ago.

The search began on Saturday, when @briannacry tweeted out a photo from a dinner cruise in Hawaii from 2006. She wrote, "We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited."

Thousands of retweets and likes later, user @heii_tree responded with a photo of her family having dinner on that same cruise, with the caption, "Heard you were looking for me~."

And while we're all hoping for a happy reunion of the two BFFs, it seems that it may not be happening soon. User @heii_tree tweeted, "I'm going to community college on financial aid. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon."

But while a ton of people want to help the two see each other, beware of fake GoFundMe pages claiming to sponsor the two girls' reunion.

And while the two won't be seeing each other face-to-face, it seems they'll be in touch through text. And that's good enough for now.

