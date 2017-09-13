Ironically, despite the usually amazing clothes that goes down the runway, a significant amount of time is spent looking at the shoes during Fashion Week — and for good reason. The shoes are often the pieces that can define an entire collection, and almost always the most wearable thing on the runway, hence it being what everyone pines for. This season, designers got as wild and bewildering as ever with their footwear (cowboy boots, anyone?), and it seems that more than a few of them wanted them to shine, literally! Glittery goodness lined the pastel-colored ballet flats at Victoria Beckham and Oscar de la Renta, while Coach applied an obscenely great amount of glitter and shine atop their buckled boots. See the origins of the twinkles toes trend during New York Fashion Week below, and get ready to put some sparkle in your step.

Photos via Getty

Header via Instagram