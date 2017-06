Ariana Grande's benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing kicks off today in the same city where it happened. "One Love Manchester" will feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Katy Perry, and others.

You can tune in to the livestream below or catch the concert on ABC, Freeform, and other television channels starting at 2 PM EST.









Header photo via David X Prutting/BFA.com