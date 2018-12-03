Tumblr is a platform literally designed for horny teens — whether they're into lightly smutty Harry Potter fanfic or hardcore BDSM. Which is why a new announcement from the micro-blogging website signals the end of an era: porn will be banned on Tumblr, effective December 17.

The blanket rule against adult content will apply to all Tumblr users, regardless of age, and is likely a response to the iOS store removing the official Tumblr app last month after it found an incidence of child pornography.

Anxious fan fiction writers, take note — Tumblr has provided a detailed description of exactly what does and doesn't constitute adult content. Posting "photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content — including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations — that depicts sex acts" will see your blog get flagged by Tumblr's team and reverted to a private setting. Related | 15 Cultural Leaders on How to Fix the Internet

But some stuff is still allowed: "female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery" as well as "written content such as erotica, nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations".