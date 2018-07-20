To all the beauty pros out there who can do a full beat in under 10 minutes on a train, plane or in the backseat of your friend's car — now is your chance to shine. Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan is launching the #ElevatorMakeupChallenge, in which she'll give one lucky winner a $5,000 prize towards a makeup scholarship, training course or charity of their choice.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kattan partakes in the challenge herself, taking a video as she does a lightning fast full makeup application while riding her building's elevator from the top to the bottom floor. In this case, every floor would certainly be an advantage, so if you're going to try it, find the tallest building you can!

Huda Kattan on Instagram: “🚨 COMPETITION ALERT 🚨 OK Guys! So I loooove challenges and I thought it would be so much fun to create one in an Elevator!! So here it…” Kattan revealed she'll be selecting three finalists on July 27, and from there her followers will pick a winner on her blog. Good luck!

Photo via Instagram

