As you might have anticipated given the industry-wide boycott of Trump's modeling agency last New York fashion week, models signed to the piece of jerky currently inhabiting the White House are bailing left, right and center.

If you remember correctly, many pillars of the fashion community including casting agents, hair stylists and make-up artists refused to work with Trump models at NYFW in February. It also emerged, ironically, that most of those signed to Trump were, in fact, immigrants. Now it seems many high profile models and managers have left the agency to either re-sign or branch out their own.

The biggest blow has allegedly come in the form of agent Gabriel Ruas Santos-Rocha, who left to start his own company, Anti-management. His agency's mission statement claims "our models are our clients" – perhaps indicating the treatment of those signed to Trump was less than ideal.

"I did not start an agency with the intent of taking someone out of business," said in a statement last week. "Outside of that, I have no comments."

Although reports are yet to emerge as to how many models have made the shift, this is just one of the Trump family business ventures that seems to be flailing in the wake of Daddy Don's divisive presidency. As to what will suffer next, only time will tell.

[h/t Teen Vogue]

Image via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com






