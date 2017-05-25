Ever been to a model United Nations? No? Probably wise, because this right here is a lot what it looks like. Children (or in this case, child), drunk with power (depending on their representative country's geographical size and GDP) trying to prove to everyone else they are smarter and more important than the next person.

Here we have a classic case of the USA (a permanent five country, of course), with the Don pushing the prime minister of measly Montenegro to the side so he can get to the front of the pack of world leaders at a NATO conference. If it sounds juvenile, it's because it is, but that's Trump.

Let's look at the alpha at work:

One more time in slo-mo:

Let's not forget this is the man who today revealed the only app on his phone is Twitter (go figure). Children, what are you going to do?

Oh and by the way, turns out he's also bad for tourism.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Twitter