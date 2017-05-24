Trump and his family are currently on their first World Tour, their most recent stop being the Vatican to see Pope Francis. Based on photographic evidence, accounts of the meeting, past Facebook beefing, and basic theological knowledge, the Pope was not super happy to be meeting with Donald J. Trump and co. Avid Twitter user and jokester Pope Francis took the opportunity to ask Melania what she feeds Trump, and not-so-slyly gifted the president, who doesn't read, with a copy of his missive on climate change, which Trump has claimed was a conspiracy in the past.

Awkward silences, smiles and cold stares, and very uncomfortable photos followed:

Naturally, the memes quickly followed:

What a time to be alive.

Image via Getty