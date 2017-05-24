Trump and his family are currently on their first World Tour, their most recent stop being the Vatican to see Pope Francis. Based on photographic evidence, accounts of the meeting, past Facebook beefing, and basic theological knowledge, the Pope was not super happy to be meeting with Donald J. Trump and co. Avid Twitter user and jokester Pope Francis took the opportunity to ask Melania what she feeds Trump, and not-so-slyly gifted the president, who doesn't read, with a copy of his missive on climate change, which Trump has claimed was a conspiracy in the past.

Pope Francis jokes to Melania: "What do you give him to eat?" pic.twitter.com/KUIukfeQNX

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2017

Watch the moment @POTUS Donald Trump and Pope Francis exchange gifts as they meet for the first time https://t.co/1x09REvX9T pic.twitter.com/oIGeWKW1Qb

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis gives @realDonaldTrump a copy of Laudato Si', his encyclical on the environment and climate change

— Joshua McElwee (@joshjmac) May 24, 2017

Awkward silences, smiles and cold stares, and very uncomfortable photos followed:



"The pope did not say anything. He did not smile. He looked at pool several times." - WH pool report from Vatican https://t.co/ckWaMVT7NL

— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) May 24, 2017

Naturally, the memes quickly followed:

TRUMP: What's that music you're playing here?

POPE: Hm?

TRUMP: That music, it's great

JARED [quietly]: It's the CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM theme pic.twitter.com/sFHWFtxslK

— Mark Berman (@markberman) May 24, 2017

sopranos reboot looks weird pic.twitter.com/EzvlXTyjON

— eve peyser (@evepeyser) May 24, 2017

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



POPE: Yep that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/7RB3z2ByKL

— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 24, 2017

tfw when u realize christianity is prob just as oppressive to women but it's too late so you just stand there. pic.twitter.com/8rum89H5KA

— Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) May 24, 2017

First still from "Avengers: Infinity War" pic.twitter.com/M9u3OrraxE

— Mike Denison (@mikd33) May 24, 2017

Trump and Pope leaving room for the Holy Spirit pic.twitter.com/L66UtFChEw

— Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) May 24, 2017

DONALD is a President destroying the EPA



FRANCIS is a Pope trying to save the Earth



They are…THE GOD COUPLE. CBS Tuesdays after “Bull" pic.twitter.com/p60mxEa1ry

— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 24, 2017

What a time to be alive.

Image via Getty

