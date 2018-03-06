If there's one thing we can expect of President Trump at this point, it's that he'll always have some deranged tweet to share with us at the crack of dawn.



Related | A Definitive List of Everyone Trump Shouldn't Have Challenged on Twitter

The newest victim of Trump's latest tweeting tirade is this year's Academy Awards. On Tuesday morning, our POTUS found the need to share his thoughts on the ceremony's low ratings, and didn't hold back on throwing some shade on the rest of Hollywood.

The President tweeted: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"

Trump, can you just not? While it is true that this year's Oscars ceremony had historically low ratings, it has nothing to do with the amazing talent celebrated at the awards show (more likely the fact that no one watches TV on TV, anymore).

Related | Trump Had Cheat Cards Telling Him to Listen to Shooting Victims

There are many real "stars" who are not only extremely talented but also reforming the film industry by breaking down cultural barriers for marginalized groups — something Trump has never done in his political or entertainment career. Here are just a few example of Academy Award winners who trump President Trump in star-status:

Jordan Peele: Probably one of the most deserving Oscar winners of the night, Peele was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He wrote and directed the groundbreaking film Get Out. Frances McDormand: This feminist badass won Best Actress for her emotionally riveting work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and gave an empowering speech showing her support for women in the film industry. Guillermo del Toro: This Mexican-born sci-fi director is one of the most innovative directors of our time, and won the Academy Award for Best Director for The Shape of Water.

Stay in your lane, Narcissist-in-Chief. The slow one (just kidding, of course)!

Image via Getty

