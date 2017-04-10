Well, well, well.

Following reports that the agency was "hemorrhaging" models and managers, Mother Jones reports that Trump Models is officially closing up shop.

A leaked internal email from Trump Models president Corinne Nicolas said "on the heels of the recent sale of the Miss Universe Organization...the Trump Organization is choosing to exit the modeling industry." WME-IMG bought Miss Universe from The Trump Organization shortly after the president made his infamous comments about Mexican immigrants.

"Trump Models, during its 18-year run, was an amazing success and we are immensely proud of the opportunities that we have provided to so many talented individuals," Nicolas added. According to a his most recent financial disclosure, Trump still owns an 85 percent stake in the company.

Models have been leaving the 18-year-old agency since before the election. In November, model Maggie Rizer said on Instagram that, "as a woman, a mother, an American, and a human being, I cannot wake up Wednesday morning being the least bit related to the Trump brand."



[h/t Mother Jones]

Image via Neil Rasmus/BFA.com



