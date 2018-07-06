President Trump Dismisses the #MeToo Generation

The #MeToo movement that gained popularity last year has continued to spark conversations in and outside of Hollywood about the way women are sexually harassed and exploited. At a recent rally, President Trump callously dismissed the entire movement in a few short sentences.

While speaking in Montana, Trump encouraged people to vote in the November mid-terms, and said he won't apologize for referring to Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" — a flattening, offensive racial slur based on her Native American identity. Trump went on to mock her "great tribal heritage" and outlined how he would ask her to take a DNA test if he was ever debating her on stage.

Trump added that he would "have to do it gently because we're in the #MeToo generation so we have to be very gentle." Therefore he'd throw the DNA test at Warren lightly so that it wouldn't injure her, insinuating that women who speak out about sexual violence in the "#MeToo generation" are complaining about grievances that aren't that bad, and are unjustly forcing men to be unnecessarily careful.

The President taunted Warren, saying, "I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it says that you're an Indian."

Warren responded last night, tweeting, "While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying."

Photo via BFA