Donald Trump is far from quitting his airing random rants and troubling thoughts on Twitter. He's also not shying away from dropping names of athletes and celebrities. His latest victims: LeBron James and Don Lemon. Referencing an interview the basketball player had with the journalist on CNN, he tweeted, "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018 To this, CNN Communications' Twitter replied, "Sounds like @FLOTUS had the remote last night. We hope you both saw the incredible work of @KingJames. #BeBesthttps://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2018/08/02/lebron-james-i-promise-school-akron-ohio-don-lemon-cnn-tonight.cnn …"

Sounds like @FLOTUS had the remote last night. 📺 We hope you both saw the incredible work of @KingJames. #BeBesthttps://t.co/3Ok0z9Z6Ro — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 4, 2018 Don Lemon also had a clapback directed at POTUS on Saturday Morning. He tweeted, "Who's the real dummy? A man who puts his kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest."

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018 This whole Twitter drama was a result of LeBron's comments in the CNN interview. When it came to the controversy surrounding NFL player Colin Kaepernick whose kneeling protests launched a movement among athletes, as well as Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry who said he'd never agree to meeting with Trump last year, James said "[Trump]'s trying to divide our sport, but at the end of the day, sport is the reason why we all come together."