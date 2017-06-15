We've seen many Trump impressions and impersonators over the course of the 18 month-long nightmare that has been the state of US politics, but other world leaders have remained commendably composed in the face of Trump's orange ridiculousness – until last night, when Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull went on a full Trump roast in front of a room of journalists.

While the prime minister's speech at the Parliament House's annual Midwinter Ball is traditionally off-the-record, Nine News Australia's political editor and non-attendee Laurie Oakes leaked the audio of what exactly went down when Turnbull took the mic.



"The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls," Turnbull said to the crowd, mimicking Trump's inflection and speech style that targets an audience with a 10 year-old reading level. "We are winning so much. We are winning, we are winning like we have never won before. We are winning the polls. We are! We are. Not the fake polls. Not the fake polls! They're the ones we're not winning in. We're winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls. They are so easy to win. I know that. Did you know that? I kind of know that. They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy. Believe me it's true, it is true."

This is not the first time Turnbull and The Don have publicly clashed. Trump declared his phone call with Turnbull "the worst call by far" after he plopped himself down in the Oval Office, but things looked to be turning around post a New York City dinner date.

I'm sure this will go over just fine, baby Trump loves impressions.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty