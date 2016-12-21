The soon-to-be 45th President of the United States of America is also the oldest to ever be elected, but Mr. Trump's personal doctor, a man named Dr. Harold Bornstein, whose credentials appear to be as legit as the fake news that got Trump elected (and who also looks like the scientist from Independence Day)...

...says the president-elect's potentially problematic age doesn't bother him.

In fact, he could care less!

He takes a nihilistic--downright brutal--approach to it:

It never occurred to me that [Trump] was the oldest president, not for a second. If something happens to him, then it happens to him. It's like all the rest of us, no? That's why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.

They can just keep dying!!!!

OK!