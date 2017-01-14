Another day, another Twitter feud started by the President-elect Donald Trump. This time, he's after Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).
Lewis said in a recent interview with "Meet the Press" he would not be attending Trump's inauguration because he did not see the PEOTUS as a genuine leader and cited allegations that Russians helped sway the elections. This will be the first presidential inauguration he misses since he began serving in Congress three decades ago.
"I don't see this President-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis said. "You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right."
Trump took to Twitter (obviously) to counter-strike.
Lewis has been critical in representing his Georgia district in Congress as well as leading the charge on important issues. In the 1960s he worked alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped organize the March on Washington. More recently he led the sit-in on the House floor to protest gun laws. This last week alone he testified against the appointment of Jeff Sessions to Attorney General.
Lewis' colleagues were quick to defend the congressman online and speak up about the work he has done.
Lewis is one of a handful of other congressmen and women are also not attending the inauguration in protest of the election results and Trump's history of bigotry. Looks like 3 Doors Down won't even be able to save this event.