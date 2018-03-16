The latest bop from Troye Sivan, "My My My!," has taken us aback with its take on liberation within love, which, can too often feel like a vicegrip on one's heart/soul/everything. In other words, the song's anthemic chorus was a metaphorical breath of fresh air for queerlings everywhere, made even more crisp with sexually-charged honesty. There's that lyric about tongues and adjusting speeds that has us feeling our own "charges."

But I DIGRESS.

Last night, bb Troye looked like a snack and sounded like a dream whilst singing his new hit on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He was wearing the new Helmut Lang Seen collection by Shayne Oliver, specifically, the open-chest blazer and elastic strap trousers, paired with black bondage-strap trade boots.

Related | Meet Leland: The Co-Writer Behind Troye Sivan's 'My My My'

A few questions: we all need to know how Troye stays moisturized because the skin is perfection, and two, Mr. Oliver, can you please make the open-chest situation in multiple colors? Asking for a friend, for Troye, and also, tbh, me. Catch the full performance below. My my my is right!



