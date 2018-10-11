Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe
Music

Go Backstage at Troye Sivan's 'Bloom' Tour

Photography by Jasper Soloff
 Justin Moran
1h

This week, Troye Sivan's Bloom Tour stopped through Radio City Music Hall in NYC, bringing the sold-out crowd a show of nonstop queer bops, a gay, Jewish engagement, unreleased music, and an unexpected guest. Leland, who co-penned "My! My! My!," opened the show, followed by rising princess of pop Kim Petras, who performed material off her new Halloween mixtape for the first time ever. Charli XCX, wearing head-to-toe slime green, surprised fans to sing her new Sivan duet, "1999," which now has a nostalgic music video to match. Building anticipating for his upcoming film Boy Erased, out November 2, Sivan premiered "Revelation," the gorgeous original song that appears in the film's trailer. Go backstage with all the Bloom stars, below.

Related | Troye Sivan's Queer Love Songs Are For Everyone

Troye Sivan

Photography: Jasper Soloff

Subscribe to Get More