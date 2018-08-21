Watch Travis Scott's Otherworldly VMAs Performance

With girlfriend Kylie Jenner bopping along in the audience, Travis Scott took the VMAs stage to perform a medley of already-iconic songs from his just-released Astroworld, including the hyped-up "Sicko Mode," the dreamy "Stargazing," and the melancholy "Stop Trying to Be God," which featured a sung feature from James Blake.

The left-of-center hip-hop artist rapped the medley backed by spacey, dimly lit staging. Scott dedicated his performance to the legendary Aretha Franklin, who died last week. Check it out, below.

Photo via Getty