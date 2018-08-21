Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Video
Subscribe
Entertainment

Watch Travis Scott's Otherworldly VMAs Performance

"Dedicated to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin."

 Michael Love Michael
4h

With girlfriend Kylie Jenner bopping along in the audience, Travis Scott took the VMAs stage to perform a medley of already-iconic songs from his just-released Astroworld, including the hyped-up "Sicko Mode," the dreamy "Stargazing," and the melancholy "Stop Trying to Be God," which featured a sung feature from James Blake.

The left-of-center hip-hop artist rapped the medley backed by spacey, dimly lit staging. Scott dedicated his performance to the legendary Aretha Franklin, who died last week. Check it out, below.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More