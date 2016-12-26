Purity alert! Rapper Travis Scott went all out this Christmas season, surprising his family with a cavernous (but tasteful!) new mansion complete with a pool straight out of Clueless, an arcade, and a dang Pepsi machine. Better yet, he shared their reaction to his ultimate Xmas gift on Instagram and it is... so incredibly sweet.









He went onto share that he's been working his whole life to give this gift to his parents, tweeting, "use to sleep on floors, now we walk on marble."





I think my heart just grew three sizes.





Splash image by Peter Henket