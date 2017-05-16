Travis Scott just found some spare time on his Birds Eye tour to release not one, not two, but three equally hot new tracks to Soundcloud. Awww, thanks Trav! First off there's the Murda Beats-produced "Butterfly Effect" where Trav raps about eating MDMA in Hidden Hills, then there's "Green & Purple" where Atlanta's own Playboi Carti makes an appearance to rap about hepatitis, and finally, there's your garden variety swag anthem,"A Man."

Listen to all three below, and make your morning commute just ever so slightly more lit...





Splash image by Peter Henket