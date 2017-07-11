It's been a hot minute since the preliminary visual for "Know No Better" dropped, so it's high time we were delivered a bonafide music video for the track that's petitioning heavily to become song of the summer.

"Know No Better" sees a young dancer go through the motions of daily life while he fantasizes about his crush, living in a mansion and meeting his heroes. Look out for Trav, Camila and of course, Diplo, who all make cameos in the Philip Andelman-directed visual.

Watch below and imagine your way out of the mid-week blues.