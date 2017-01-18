Today in things that should most definitely be fact-checked, actor Ewen Bremner -- best known for his role as Trainspotting's lovable doofus, Spud -- has claimed that the 90s cult classic is responsible for making men in skinny jeans a thing.

In a new interview ahead of the premiere of Trainspotting 2, Bremner told Time Out that the film's costume designer, Rachel Fleming, "basically invented skinny jeans for men with Trainspotting."

"They didn't exist before!" he insisted. "She would take women's jeans and restitch them, or men's jeans and cut them apart and restitch them. That was down to her, that whole movement!" -- to which all we can say is, sure thing, Spud.

