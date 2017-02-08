Ahead of the official March premiere of Danny Boyle's highly-anticipated Trainspotting sequel, T2 and Boiler Room are joining forces to throw a rave in Berlin that will supposedly "be a straight up love letter to the 90s" this Friday. And while the line-up's currently under lock-and-key, if you live in Berlin (or if you can afford to get there in two-days time), we highly advise planning your Friday wisely and RSVPing here.







