Tove Lo has long established herself as an artist who isn't afraid of keeping it real. Blue Lips, released last year as her sequel to Lady Wood, was an artfully cool version of the Swedish singer with her heart on her sleeve.

"Cycles," the latest single from Blue Lips, now has a visual treatment directed by Malia James. The song chronicles Tove Lo's ups and downs, whether in love or life, highlighting her signature style of catchy melodies and expressive writing ("How can I change it when I don't know when I'm in it?") and makes it feel visually literal.

If "Cycles" is all about the merry-go-rounds we sometimes find ourselves on, the video is a successful representation of creatures of habit everywhere. In the visual, Tove Lo is spinning in what looks like a strobe-lit club, wearing a top that suggests she's gone out but is reconsidering the night's choices. Only the real can relate.

Stream Tove Lo's Blue Lips (lady wood phase II) album, below.

Photo via YouTube



