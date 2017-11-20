It's November and we're bringing out our glamorous fake fur winter coats, tall boots, and mixed-medium jackets for those in-between weather days. FW17 Givenchy and Fendi collections made head-to-toe statement red a must for this season, and Resort 18 collections made our feminine, sorbet-colored, sparkly dreams come true. Market Editor Tasmin Meyer Ersahin highlights the following as the five must-have looks, and how to wear them right now.

MIXED MEDIUM JACKET



Jackets of mix and match fabrics are everywhere in the FW17 collections from Coach, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Dsquared2, and more. Mixing suede, faux fur, colors, and prints, these jackets give your jeans and tshirt look a 70's handmade patchwork vibe - cool, fun and perfect for those in-between weather days. (Image color courtesy of spilling Prosecco on the negative- no gel lights used.)

Lola is a filmmaker and actress from Hells Kitchen, and just finished her first short film "MARY". She's doing screenings in New York City this month, so go check it out!

Lola wears jacket and pants by Coach, boots by UGGs.

Tasmin wears jacket and shirt by Louis Vuitton, sneakers by Nike.

LADIES IN WAITING

Blouses, beaded trimmings, little pink dresses and Cinderella kitten heels. Resort 2018 collections from Marc Jacobs, Rochas, John Galliano and Erdem have us wanting to step into our most lady like, sorbet- colored, feminine looks.

Caroline is a highschool student, graphic designer and model from the Lower East Side.

Caroline wears bodysuit by GBTSO, top and belt by Marc Jacobs, jacket by Burberry, bag by Coach and shoes by Mansur Gavriel.

Lola wears dress by Marc Jacobs and shoes by Mansur Gavriel.

KNEE HIGH

Everyone needs the perfect pair of knee high boots for the winter, and we are obsessed with these from Maryam Nassir Zadeh (ps. they also come in RED!!). Pair with a shirt- dress and you're ready to go! French girl cool at it's best.

Lola wears jacket and shirt by Louis Vuitton and boots by Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

FAKE FUR IN COLOR

A formula for cold weather dressing: fun boots, vintage denim, and a colorful fake fur statement coat. These Diane Von Furstenberg coats are warm, cozy and come in unforgettable, turn-your head colors. And that Fendi men's coat is everything!

Atticus is an East Village artist and Tompkins Square Park regular.

Jessica is an artist, activist, and model.

Jessica wears coat by Diane Von Furstenberg.

Atticus wears glasses by Carrera via Barney's New York and jacket by Fendi.

Caroline wears coat by Diane Von Furstenberg.

Lola wears earrings by Fendi and coat by Diane Von Furstenberg.

RED FROM HEAD TO TOE

November is for love and mono-dressing in bright red. As seen at FW17 Givenchy, Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Jil Sander, and more.

Atticus wears hoodie and pants by Zadig and Voltaire.

Lola wears turtle neck by Christian Dior and jumpsuit by Rosie Assoulin.





Photographer and Stylist: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Hair stylist: Gianluca Mandelli

Makeup Artist: Elayna Bachman

Models: Lola Daehler, Atticus Jones, Jessica Sikosek, Caroline Jayna, Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Photo Assistant: Arsun Sorrenti

Stylist Assistant: Celeste Viveka Lakshami Uma Singh



Shot on Hasselblad