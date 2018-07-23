As major fashion houses play musical chairs with creative directors, the fashion world has been shaken up a bit when it comes to what's in and what's out. Designer logos are certainly having their post-early-aughts moment in the sun, while more athletic-centric brands have given way to luxury houses that have taken the sporty looks and run with them.

With the help of their own search data as well as that via Google, Lyst has released a round-up of the top 10 fashion brands. And, while old favorites still made the list, some have dropped from the top-tiered ranking and others have emerged as buzz-worthy designers to watch. With Gucci taking the top spot, those brands that fall below might very well surprise you. Off-White has risen to second place, most likely due to Louis Vuitton's latest appointment of the brand's CEO and Creative Director, Virgil Abloh, as their Artistic Director of menswear. Related | Virgil Abloh on His OFF-WHITE x Nike World Cup Capsule

Balenciaga rounds out the top three, having also mastered that high-fashion athleisure look that has served as one of the biggest runway-to-real-life trends across the globe over the past few seasons. Demna Gvasalia of the fashion house has championed the oversized silhouettes, bright colors, and use of athletic-inspired fabrics and high-tech knits since taking his spot at the helm of the brand in 2015. The full top 10 list is as follows:

Photo via Instagram