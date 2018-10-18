Tommy Hilfiger's "Adaptive" range is among the first fashion collections to address the needs of people with disabilities. For many in the community, which makes up 20 percent of the American population, getting dressed is a complex task. Now in its third season, Adaptive offers up design solutions including magnetic closures, adjustable features, one-hand zippers, and extended openings that streamline the process of getting ready.

Today, the label unveils its fall 2018 Adaptive campaign titled "Independence." Shot by L.A.-based filmmaker James Rath, who was born legally blind as a result of ocular albinism and nystagmus, the video features people with disabilities including hip-hop dancer and leg amputee Dmitry Kim, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, a fashion influencer with ALS, an 8-year-old surfer with cerebral palsy named Gavin McHugh, and Hunter Brown, an opera singer with autism.

The fall 2018 Adaptive collection is now available on TommyHilfiger.com.

Images Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger