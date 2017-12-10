American contemporary artist Tom Sachs revealed a brand new collection of furniture at Art Basel in Miami, featuring several designs made of materials including plywood, steel and rubber with more cut-outs than last year's body con dresses.

Come see our new line of furniture @salon94design booth @designmiami at booth C01. Open to the public December 6th-10th. #knoll #tomsachs #salon94design Preview Day/ Tuesday, December 5/ Collectors Preview/ 12pm - 6pm Opening Night Preview/ 6pm - 8pm Vernissage/ Wednesday, December 6/ 10am - 12pm Public Show Days/ Wednesday, December 6/ 12pm - 8pm Thursday, December 7/ 10am - 8pm Friday, December 8/ 11am - 8pm Saturday, December 9/ 12pm - 8pm Sunday, December 10/ 12pm - 6pm X-Chair, 2017 Custom laminated maple and fir plywood, coated in latex paint on faces with milled lightening holes. Secured with stainless steel hardware. Milled and thermoformed polycarbonate. Steel and rubber mount. 32.375 H x 19 W x 21 D inches S/N: 2017.195
In the past Sachs has often spread his reach outside the traditional art world and dipped into pop culture for inspiration and collaborations both. In addition to working on the set design for Frank Ocean's visual album Endless, Sachs also created a bag for or Hermès (now on display at Basel) and is known for works like his controversial Hello Kitty Nativity scene (which included a McDonald's logo on the inn).



Images via Instagram