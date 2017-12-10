American contemporary artist Tom Sachs revealed a brand new collection of furniture at Art Basel in Miami, featuring several designs made of materials including plywood, steel and rubber with more cut-outs than last year's body con dresses.

In the past Sachs has often spread his reach outside the traditional art world and dipped into pop culture for inspiration and collaborations both. In addition to working on the set design for Frank Ocean's visual album Endless, Sachs also created a bag for or Hermès (now on display at Basel) and is known for works like his controversial Hello Kitty Nativity scene (which included a McDonald's logo on the inn).







Images via Instagram



