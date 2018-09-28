It has been a rough day, a rough year, well a couple years if we are being honest. In the face of a relentless onslaught of enraging and demoralizing news that seems to get progressively worse and worse with each subsequent update, it is the little glimmers of good news that inspire us to keep trudging forward.

Cue our first glimpse of beloved actor Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film You Are My Neighbor. Seeing Hanks in that iconic red cardigan and sneakers exudes such a calming energy that it almost feels like everything might be OK. A welcome escape from the anxieties of real life, Mister Roger's Neighborhood provided us wholesome entertainment with a message of self-improvement much in the same way that shows like Queer Eye or Bob Ross' The Joy of Painting do. Perhaps we find this gentle message of self-care comforting because as we contend with all of the chaos of the darkest timeline, the thing that we do have control over is ourselves. Even if we fail to change society or the minds of a governing body, we can at least change ourselves for the better and that has to count for something right?