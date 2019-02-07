Ever since Tom Ford revealed he became a vegan last fall, he also decided to speak out about his inner conflicts of using fur. It's no wonder, with labels ranging from Burberry to Gucci citing a preference for fake eco-friendly furs. Enter some of Tom Ford's most creative dedications to the faux fur category in the form of his fall 2019 collection. Though the hats, lush coats and more were worn down the runway were technically real ("byproduct" fur as described by a rep from the brand), the entire collection itself will actually be produced in faux form. Alongside slinky jersey numbers, only Ford could make these pieces an instant classic. Here's everything you need to know about the co-ed collection.

Leather Suits

We all know that Tom Ford does a classic suit well, but this season saw several iterations of new, spectacular takes on all the classics. Take, for example, a sharp cut gray leather suit for men styled with an elegant navy scarf. There was also an all-black leather suit that was a standout.

Chain Game

Long jersey gowns got a total revamp with the addition of chunky metal chains. Whether strapped across the shoulders or stretched across the décolletage, the effect was impactful for both form and function. Why wear a necklace when the accessory is already built in? And with awards season in full swing, these pieces were practically made for red carpet moments.

Front Row Sightings

Tom Ford's NYFW show is always an opportunity for front row celeb sightings, and this season was no exception. Spotted at the show were Courtney Love, Ansel Elgort, Sebastian Stan and Patrick Schwarzenegger just to name a few.

The Tom Ford Signature

Like we said, almost no one does a suit better than Tom Ford. This season, they came in burgundy velvet, printed with abstract black and white patterns and even styled with rugged puffer jackets. This gave the collection a slight hint of streetwear hype.

The Jamiroquai Hat Makes a Comeback

As the show began, the first three looks were styled with major, pastel-hued fluffy fur hats. Think: the same kind of hat made popular by the leader of the English funk-jazz bank, Jamiroquai. It might sound comical, but the way Ford did it; with slinky '70s style cardigans worn over tight turtlenecks and contrasting cashmere scarves, plus boxy trousers, it became much more wearable and chic than anything else. These hats adds a playful punch throughout the collection.