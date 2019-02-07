How to Get Tom Ford's Sleek Fall 2019 Face

Velvet suits, padded winter coats, leather pants, and faux fur — the Tom Ford presentation that kicked off the fall 2019 shows in New York, was nothing short of understated glamour. Ford isn't the kind to dabble with any average sparkle and shine. Instead, the designer finds peak sophistication in his signature sharp tailoring and glamorous styling.



Ford's hair and makeup, of course, played a pivotal part in shaping this elevated vision on the runway. Sleek pushed back hair on models like Gigi Hadid trumped over dramatic curls. As for the face, smokey eyes and statement lashes supported the show's sexy party girl spirit.

Below, every product used to create the Tom Ford fall 2019 face:



