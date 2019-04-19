Tom Ford Beauty Is Femininity Taken to the Extreme

Keeping with his affinity for the exaggerated, Tom Ford has debuted two new products as part of the coveted Extrême range. Tom Ford Extrême Badass Mascara and Extrême Lip Spark will drive your makeup routine to intense limits.



True to its name, the Badass Mascara is designed to pump the lashes to the "blackest of black intensity." It additionally comes with an innovative three-sided brush for attaining a variety of effects and is created with a powerful formula that ensures your lashes survive the night.

"Our ultimate mascara for over-the-top lashes, Badass Mascara is a powerhouse for volume, length and conditioning," the brand says in a statement. "The ultra-black, oil-in-water formula creates thick, lush, generously amplified lashes, while film-forming polymers help prevent smudging and flaking, and jojoba esters help nourish each and every hair."

Lip Spark, on the other hand, comes packed with "explosive, metallic sequin-saturated color" that mimics the look of loose glitter on the lips for an ultra glamorous shine. "Each lipstick glides on with lush smoothness, depositing an even coat of pigment and sparkle with every spike," the description reads.

The lipstick is offered in five different shades from glittering nudes to glossy reds. But for true Tom Ford extremity, the brand recommends wearing the mascara and lipstick together. "It is femininity taken to the extreme, whether on the eyes, the lips, or for the ultimate in luxurious, gutsy glamour — both," it states.

The Tom Ford Extrême Badass Mascara and Extrême Lip Spark are priced between $46 and $55, and are available to shop at TomFord.com